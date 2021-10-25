As of Monday, there were 99 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County over the last three days, for a seven-day rolling average of 34.7 new daily cases. That is a 44 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had six hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County, lifting the pandemic total to 322.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 3,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past three days, for a seven-day rolling average of 973.6. The state had 527 hospitalized patients, with 20 new deaths reported. To date, 18,540 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 68.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 66 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Monday, the state reported administering 14,190 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.