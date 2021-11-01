As of Monday, there were 115 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County over the last three days, for a seven-day rolling average of 41.4 new daily cases. That is a 48 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had seven hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving the pandemic total at 323.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 3,243 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, in a period covering three days. The state had 531 hospitalized patients, with seven new deaths reported. To date, 18,608 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 68.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 66 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the most recent report.
On Monday, the state reported administering 16,391 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.