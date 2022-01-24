The Checkup: New Berkshire County case numbers fall for first time in weeks

As of Monday, there were 616 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County over the weekend, for a seven-day rolling average of 167 new daily cases. That is a 41 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 27 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday, the latest figures provided by Berkshire Medical Center There was one new death reported over the weekend in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 362.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 24,512 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend. The state had 2,984 hospitalized patients, with 78 new deaths reported. To date, 20,962 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 75.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.