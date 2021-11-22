As of Monday, there were 197 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 67.7 new daily cases. That is a 58 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 13 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported over the three days in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 331.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 6,801 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday in the previous three days. The state had 708 hospitalized patients, with 17 new deaths reported. To date, 18,873 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 67 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the most recent report.
On Monday, the state reported administering 23,141 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.