The Checkup for March 12, 2022: Lowest level of COVID-19 spread since last August

All of Massachusetts is now at a low level of COVID-19 risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The weekly updates put the entire state, and much of the country, in the green.
In the Berkshires, promising numbers keep coming. The rolling average of new cases has dropped to 17 per day, a number we haven’t seen since August. The hospital system has just two inpatients with positive tests, up from a day ago but down dramatically from a few weeks ago.
But there are small pieces of bad news, too. Scientists have identified a new variant that combines genes from delta and omicron, though it remains too early to say how transmissible it will be, or whether the variant will cause severe disease. Meanwhile, cases have started to rise again in the United Kingdom, an uptick likely fueled in part by the BA.2 omicron variant, and in part by the relaxation of mitigation measures.
But Massachusetts officials are optimistic.
“With vaccines and boosters and new COVID-19 therapeutic treatments, we are in a much better place than we were at this time last year,” Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke said earlier this week. “Residents have finally been able to gather more safely with family and friends. Students are in classrooms where they should be, and more people are returning to their workplaces. I am confident that the commonwealth and the department will continue to make progress on the COVID-19 front and, with our help, will bring life to a new normal.”
Many Berkshire County schools have also shed their mask mandates or will go mask-optional as of Monday.
Latest data
Over the last week, there were 120 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 17 new daily cases by Friday.
That is a 50 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
There were six new deaths reported in Berkshire County over the last week, for a pandemic total of 410, according to state data. The commonwealth plans to update its count of COVID-19 deaths on Monday, a change that could impact the county’s data as well.
Berkshire Health Systems had two hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday.
Berkshire County is at a low COVID-19 level under the community levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which weigh hospitalization rates as well as new case counts. At this level, CDC guidelines recommend staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Across the state, there were 4,555 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week.
Across Massachusetts, 76.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. 74 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the last report.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.