Berkshires COVID-19 cases rise 83 | The Checkup for Dec. 8, 2021

As of Wednesday, there were 83 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 85.3 new daily cases. That is a 22 percent increase from two weeks ago.

Berkshire Health Systems had 14 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving a pandemic total of 335.

Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.

Across the state, there were 5,403 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday. The state had 1,204 hospitalized patients, with 12 new deaths reported. To date, 19,163 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.

Across Massachusetts, 71.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 68 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.

On Wednesday, the state reported administering 59,709 new doses.

You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:

• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.

Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

