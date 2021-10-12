There were 107 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County since last Friday, for a seven-day rolling average of 25 new daily cases. That is a 22 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had ten hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Tuesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 315.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 4,466 confirmed COVID-19 cases on DATE. The state had 541 hospitalized patients, with 36 new deaths reported. To date, 18,394 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 67.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 65 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Tuesday, the state reported administering 8,317 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.