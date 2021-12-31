Omicron variant key factor, as access to testing tightens again in Berkshires | The Checkup for Dec. 31, 2021

As we flip a calendar page, the pandemic continues to intrude on human health and happiness around the world. And now with a dread variant of the initial novel coronavirus.
“Omicron is here and it’s highly contagious.”
That’s the word from Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance, whose group oversees COVID-19 responses in 15 towns in the county.
“I think we’re going to see a lot more infected people,” Drager told The Checkup this week. “The testing centers are blowing up. Our numbers are jumping pretty drastically.”
How does she know it’s omicron? After all, genetic sequencing that can identify variants lags in time.
Drager said the rapid jump in cases is the clue, including the fact that it is sickening a high percentage of people who have been vaccinated. “Because of the way it's spreading, more than anything else. It’s a dead giveaway.”
As happened around Thanksgiving, holiday season gatherings prompted many people to get tested for the coronavirus, a demand that proved a challenge. Drager said testing centers worked to increase staffing to expedite tests, but nonetheless people faced delays.
“Right now they’re booking out so far,” she said earlier this past week.
Supplies of at-home rapid tests were also thin in the county and across the state, leading Gov. Charlie Baker to say the federal government needs to do more to help states stay on top of testing.
Baker said Thursday he has been "very aggressively" lobbying the Biden administration to free up access to COVID-19 tests.
This week, the governor said people in Massachusetts will have to be patient and likely continue to endure waits at testing sites. He also acknowledged that rapid tests are often sold out in stores. His administration bought 2.1 million rapid tests from a California-based lab and distributed them to communities with the highest percentages of families living in poverty, including communities in the Berkshires.
Drager, of the health alliance, notes that with home tests, the government loses the ability to fully monitor where infections are occurring. “That’s great, but we don’t know if someone tests positive at home,” she said. “That doesn’t hit our system.”
On top of that, people who use the kits may not be testing at the right time, and could believe they are virus-free, and as a result not isolating themselves from others, when in fact illness may be about to break out.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County. (Data is as of Tuesday.)
Total number of cases: 13,117 (as of Dec. 30)
Cases in last 14 days: 963
New cases since Dec. 23: 682
Total tests: 636,396
Tests last 14 days: 18,849
Number positive results last 14 days: 1,025 (can include repeat tests)
Percent positivity rate last 14 days: 5.44, up from 4.62 in the previous 14-day time span.
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the 14 days up to Dec. 25, the most recent data available from the state.
Adams: 875, 41
Alford: 15, fewer than 5
Becket: 138, 7
Cheshire: 326, 26
Clarksburg: 177, 6
Dalton: 622, 55
Egremont: 39, fewer than 5
Florida: 63, 7
Great Barrington: 721, 59
Hancock: 35, 7
Hinsdale: 182, 20
Lanesborough: 274, 24
Lee: 554, 41
Lenox: 405, 31
Monterey: 37, fewer than 5
Mount Washington: 7, 0
New Ashford: 14, 0
New Marlborough: 58, 8
North Adams: 1,448, 114
Otis: 117, 9
Peru: 46, 13
Pittsfield: 5,570, 377
Richmond: 76, 9
Sandisfield: 105, 21
Savoy: 60, fewer than 5
Sheffield: 201, 23
Stockbridge: 104, 5
Tyringham: 17, fewer than 5
Washington: 26, fewer than 5
West Stockbridge: 75, fewer than 5
Williamstown: 490, 34
Windsor: 53, 9
WIDER WORLD OF COVID: Global cases top 287,365,929, with 5,433,370 deaths, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. has seen at least 54,408,025 cases and 824,560 deaths.
HOSPITAL CHECK: Berkshire Medical Center reported caring for 25 COVID-19 patients as of Friday, compared to 20 on Monday.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
VACCINE STATUS: Across Massachusetts, more than 73 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
NEW YEAR, NEW VACCINE CLINICS: The Berkshire Public Health Alliance and its local partners plan additional vaccine clinics early in January. To register, visit getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
– On Jan. 8, a clinic will be held at the Patterson Field House at Berkshire Community College, 1350 West St. in Pittsfield, for anyone now eligible for vaccines and boosters. That includes adults, children 12 and older and the newest age group to be cleared for inoculation, those aged 5 to 11 years old. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The clinic will offer Pfizer and Moderna boosters for adults and first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for those aged 5-11.
– On Jan. 14, a clinic will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. at the field house at Williams College, at 82 Latham St. in Williamstown. The clinic is only those 12 and over, including adults. The hours may be extended depending on registration, according to Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance.
OTHER LOCATIONS: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.