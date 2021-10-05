As of Monday, there were 58 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County since Friday, for a seven-day rolling average of 19.9 new daily cases. That is a 19 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 10 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported over the weekend in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 313.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 3,283 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the three days since Friday, according to the state, for a seven-day rolling average of 1,074. The state had 581 hospitalized patients, with 12 new deaths reported. To date, 18,272 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (855) 262-5465.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available by walk-in or by appointment by calling 413-429-2946. Find more information about vaccination at getvaccinatedberkshires.org.