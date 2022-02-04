The Checkup: Rolling average of reported cases continues steady decrease

As of Friday, there were 157 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 133 new daily cases. That is a 56 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 25 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of the system's last report. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 381.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 4,195 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 1,583 hospitalized patients, with 63 new deaths reported. To date, 21,755 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 75.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 73 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the last report.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal. As of late January, appointments have been readily available without a long wait.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.