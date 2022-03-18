The Checkup for March 19, 2022: State revises Berkshires COVID-19 death toll down by 43

The actual toll of COVID-19 on the Berkshires is smaller than previously reported, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Last week, the state had reported 410 deaths linked to the virus in the Berkshires.
This week, officials revised the count down to 365. That means the total fell by 43 deaths, or about 11 percent of the previously stated total.
Why the change? The state said it updated how it counts COVID-19 deaths in the first place. Under the new metric, DPH has cut down the window after a positive test result when someone could be counted as a virus fatality.
Statewide that meant some 4,081 people are no longer counted as COVID-19 deaths. The state also added around 400 deaths as a result of analyzing death certificates. The statewide death toll fell about 15 percent after the change — that's a larger revision than the one in Berkshire County.
The current COVID-19 death definition includes anyone who has COVID listed as a cause of death on their death certificate, and any individual who has had a COVID-19 diagnosis within 30 days but does not have COVID listed as a cause of death on their death certificate, according to the Department of Public Health.
Latest data
Over the last week, there were 105 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 15 new daily cases by Friday.
That is a 43 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
There was one new death reported in Berkshire County over the last week, for a pandemic total of 365, according to state data.
Berkshire Health Systems had two hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday.
Berkshire County is at a low COVID-19 level under the community levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which weigh hospitalization rates as well as new case counts. At this level, CDC guidelines recommend staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Across Massachusetts, 77 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. 74 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the last report.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.