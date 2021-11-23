Berkshires COVID-19 cases rise 58 | The Checkup for Nov. 23, 2021

As of Tuesday, there were 58 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County.
Berkshire Health Systems had 13 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving the pandemic total at 331.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 2,616 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, according to the state. The state had 740 hospitalized patients, with 24 new deaths reported. To date, 18,897 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 70.1 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 67 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Tuesday, the state reported administering 35,476 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.