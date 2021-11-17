As of Wednesday, there were 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 48.3 new daily cases. That is a 15 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 10 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving the pandemic total at 330.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 2,650 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state had 642 hospitalized patients, with 20 new deaths reported. To date, 18,826 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 69.8 percent of the population is vaccinated fully, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 67 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the most recent report.
On Wednesday, the state reported administering 46,260 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.