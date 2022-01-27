The Checkup: One new COVID-19 death, 224 new confirmed cases in Berkshires

As of Thursday, there were 224 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 213 new daily cases. That is a 2 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 25 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, the most recent data available. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 367.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 8,616 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 2,521 hospitalized patients, with 84 new deaths reported. To date, 20,271 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 75 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
VACCINE CLINIC MONDAY IN LENOX: A COVID-19 vaccination and booster clinic will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lenox Community Center at 65 Walker St. Call to schedule a vaccine at (413) 528-0457. Walk-ins will also be welcome, organizers say.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.