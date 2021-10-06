As of Wednesday, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 20.9 new daily cases. That is a 14 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 10 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday, the most recent information available. There were two new deaths reported in Berkshire County, lifting the pandemic total to 315.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,492 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, according to the state. The state had 970 hospitalized patients, with 27 new deaths reported. To date, 18,320 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 67.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 65 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
On Wednesday, the state reported administering 12,508 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open by appointment Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (855) 262-5465.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.