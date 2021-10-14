As of Thursday, there were 22 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 27 new daily cases. That is a 36 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had six hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 316.
Berkshire County currently has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,560 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The state had 567 hospitalized patients, with 14 new deaths reported. To date, 18,427 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 67.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and the latest report shows 65 percent of Berkshire County residents are fully vaccinated.
On Thursday, the state reported administering 21,152 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.