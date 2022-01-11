The Checkup: 173 new cases confirmed in Berkshire County

As of Tuesday, there were 173 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 187.7 new daily cases. That is a 158 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 25 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Monday. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 351.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 17,802 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 2,970 hospitalized patients, with 116 new deaths reported. To date, 20,275 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 74.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 72 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
TESTING WEDNESDAY: Testing for COVID-19 will be available on Wednesday afternoon in the MountainOne Bank parking lot. Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit is offering COVID tests and vaccinations from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at 93 Main St., according to the CHP website.
The bus will also be in Adams on Wednesday at 19 Depot St. from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. giving vaccinations. Appointments can be made by calling 413-528-0457.
VACCINE INFO: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.