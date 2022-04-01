The Checkup for April 2, 2022: Steep rise in cases over the last week

COVID-19 cases are up again.
Since last week, the new case rate in Berkshire County has essentially doubled, from around 14 to just over 27. That means cases are rising more quickly here than they are across Massachusetts.
Here's the good news: it's widely thought that vaccines and high infection rates from the original strain of omicron have granted the country significant protection.
The bad news is that the rise in COVID-19 cases has already caused an increase in hospitalizations.
Berkshire Health Systems has seven COVID-19-positive inpatients at the moment, up from recent weeks. Hospital spokesperson Michael Leary attributed the uptick to BA.2, a subvariant of omicron.
"We are clearly seeing the impact of the new subvariant of Omicron and our testing numbers are up compared to the past few weeks as well," Leary told The Eagle in an email. "Our positivity rate has climbed dramatically from around 3.5% to nearly 10% in just a matter of two weeks, but at this time our inpatient numbers are manageable and we are hopeful that this latest variant, while highly transmissible, is less virulent than Delta or Omicron."
Latest data
Over the last week, there were 191 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 27 new daily cases by Friday.
That is a 82 percent increase from two weeks ago.
There was one new death reported in Berkshire County over the last week, for a pandemic total of 369, according to state data.
Berkshire Health Systems had seven hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday.
Berkshire County is at a low COVID-19 level under the community levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which weigh hospitalization rates as well as new case counts. At this level, CDC guidelines recommend staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Across Massachusetts, 77.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. 74 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the last report.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.