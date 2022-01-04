<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Berkshires | The Checkup for Jan. 4, 2022

  • 1 min to read
Checkup Online logo

As of Tuesday, there were 201 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 182.7 new daily cases. That is a 166 percent increase from two weeks ago.

There were three new deaths reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 347.

Berkshire Health Systems had 24 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday, the most recent data available

Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.

Across the state, there were 16,621 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 441 hospitalized patients, with 94 new deaths reported. To date, 19,954 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.

Across Massachusetts, 73.9 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.

You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:

• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.

Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Subscribe to The Berkshire Eagle newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all