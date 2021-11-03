Berkshires COVID-19 cases rise 38 | The Checkup for Nov. 3, 2021

As of Wednesday, there were 38 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 42.1 new daily cases. That is a 45 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 12 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Wednesday, up from seven Monday. There were no new deaths reported in Berkshire County, leaving the pandemic total at 323.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 1,290 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The state had 524 hospitalized patients, with 15 new deaths reported. To date, 18,648 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 68.8 percent of the population is vaccinated fully, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 66 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the most recent report.
On Wednesday, the state reported administering 3,818 new doses.
You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following locations:
• Pittsfield COVID-19 Testing Center at 505 East St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• The North Adams COVID-19 Testing Center at 98 Church St. is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Fairview Hospital at 29 Lewis Ave. in Great Barrington is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs' Mobile Health Unit provides appointment-only vaccines at various locations around the county. Visit chpberkshires.org/mobile for information and schedule. Call 413-528-0457 for an appointment.