The Checkup for Mar. 5, 2021: Berkshires now low risk, says CDC

COVID-19's spread has fallen to a low level in the Berkshires. That's according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention, which recently set out new community ranking guidelines.
When the guidelines were first established, the county was still at a medium level. The rankings are based off of case counts as well as hospital capacity.
The news comes as the county sees its lowest rolling average of cases since mid-October 2020, and as schools across the Berkshires move to optional masking requirements. It also comes amid a steep drop in hospitalizations.
The county's vaccination rate, meanwhile, has stagnated at 74 percent. Vaccination coverage for the elderly is very high, above 95 percent, but younger people continue to be less vaccinated. Just 58 percent of 5- to 11-year-olds and 72 percent of 20- to 29-year-olds have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to state data.
In light of significantly decreased case counts and hospitalizations, The Eagle is providing a reduced set of data each week. More COVID-19 data, including town-by-town breakdowns, can always be found at mass.gov/covid.
Latest data
Over the last week, there were 184 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County, for a seven-day rolling average of 26 new daily cases by Friday.
That is a 53 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
There were three new deaths reported in Berkshire County over the last week, for a pandemic total of 404.
Berkshire Health Systems had three hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of its last update.
Berkshire County is at a low COVID-19 level under the community levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which weigh hospitalization rates as well as new case counts. At this level, CDC guidelines recommend staying up-to-date with vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.
Across the state, there were 4,083 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last week and 147 deaths reported. To date, 22,833 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 76.8 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. 74 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of the last report.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.