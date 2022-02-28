The Checkup: 48 new COVID-19 cases over weekend; 1 new death

NOTE TO READERS: With COVID-19 case counts continuing to fall, as the omicron variant's infections diminish, The Eagle will again publish The Checkup on a weekly rather than daily basis. The roundup will appear online Friday evenings and in print on Saturdays. If another surge occurs, The Eagle will resume daily roundups with COVID-19 data.
NEW DATA: As of Monday, there were 48 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County over the weekend, for a seven-day rolling average of 41 new daily cases. That is a 42 percent decrease from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had seven hospitalized patients at Berkshire Medical Center with positive COVID-19 tests and one at Fairview Hospital, as of its last update. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County, for a pandemic total of 402.
Berkshire County is at medium under the community COVID-19 levels set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which weigh hospitalization rates as well as new case counts. CDC guidelines recommend talking to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions, if you are at high risk for severe illness.
Across the state, there were 1,632 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 445 hospitalized patients, with 31 new deaths reported. To date, 22,686 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 76.7 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 74 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
TESTING SITES: You can get tests for COVID-19 at the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department – Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments for testing are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com. The hotline is typically open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
VACCINE ACCESS: The Berkshire Health Systems testing centers also provide vaccine, including boosters. Vaccine appointments can be made by calling the hotline at 855-262-5465 or visiting the Berkshire Patient Portal. As of late January, appointments have been readily available without a long wait.
Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-528-0457.