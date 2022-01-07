The Checkup: An explainer on vaccine breakthrough cases in Massachusetts; Berkshire COVID-19 deaths hit 350 during pandemic

We’ve been getting questions from readers about the prevalence of breakthrough COVID-19 infections — those that manage to attack the body despite immunization.
While daily data isn’t available that can be paired with newly confirmed cases in the Berkshires, rest assured that the state Department of Public Health is tracking this.
A recent longer-term DPH study paints a clear picture: Vaccines go a long, long way toward preventing serious illness from the coronavirus, hospitalization and death. But fully vaccinated people are dying.
As of Dec. 25, the state reported that 134,565 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts had contracted COVID-19 in the entire course of the pandemic. (The first vaccines were administered in Massachusetts in December 2020.) That was 2.7 percent of all those fully vaccinated. Of those people, 3,539 were hospitalized (0.07 percent) and 854 died (0.02 percent).
We also reviewed a DPH report on the breakthrough issue that covered the period from Dec. 27, 2020, to Dec. 10, 2021.
The numbers showed significant protective value in vaccines – and particularly in boosters. One part of the study analyzed per capita COVID-19 cases, comparing fully vaccinated and boosted people with those who had not received any vaccinations.
In data from Aug. 29 to Dec. 4 of 2021, the per capita rate of infection was 31 times higher in people aged 12 and older who had not been vaccinated, compared to those who had been vaccinated and boosted.
One more outtake from the study: Researchers looked at how often fully vaccinated people in three age groups died as a result of COVID-19 breakthrough infections between Dec. 27, 2020, and Dec. 4, 2021.
• Age 12 to 29: None out of 19,296 breakthrough cases
• Age 30 to 59: 0.1 percent (49) out of 48,963 breakthrough cases
• Age 60 and over: 2.9 percent (654) out of 22,562 breakthrough cases
COVID-19 DATA: As of Friday, there were 324 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Berkshire County (the same number as Thursday), for a seven-day rolling average of 237.6 new daily cases. That is a 214 percent increase from two weeks ago.
Berkshire Health Systems had 22 hospitalized patients with positive COVID-19 tests as of Friday. There was one new death reported in Berkshire County, bringing the pandemic total to 350.
Berkshire County has high transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends wearing masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status, at substantial or high transmission levels.
Across the state, there were 26,187 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state had 2,637 hospitalized patients, with 55 new deaths reported. To date, 20,106 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19.
Across Massachusetts, 74.2 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to state data. County-level vaccination rates are reported weekly, and 71 percent of Berkshire County residents were vaccinated fully as of last week.
LAST TWO WEEKS AT A GLANCE: In its weekly report Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health provided this COVID-19 data for Berkshire County:
Total number of cases: 14,364 (it was 15,013 as of Friday)
Case count in last 14 days: 1,691
Average daily incidence rate per 100,000 (last 14 days): 95.6
Relative change: Higher
Total tests: 648,319
Tests last 14 days: 17,773
Number positive results last 14 days: 1,756
Percent positivity last 14 days: 9.88
COMMUNITY DATA: Here are this week’s figures from the DPH on confirmed coronavirus cases by city and town. In alphabetical order, this lists all Berkshire County communities. The first number is the total number of cases during the pandemic. The second is the number of new cases in the last 14 days.
Adams: 971, 99
Alford: 16, fewer than five
Becket: 157, 22
Cheshire: 363, 48
Clarksburg: 192, 17
Dalton: 695, 101
Egremont: 47, 9
Florida: 65, 6
Great Barrington: 792, 101
Hancock: 36, 5
Hinsdale: 208, 33
Lanesborough: 304, 44
Lee: 627, 79
Lenox: 448, 53
Monterey: 41, fewer than five
Mount Washington: 7, 0
New Ashford: 14, 0
New Marlborough: 66, 10
North Adams: 1,563, 153
Otis: 127, 14
Peru: 57, 19
Pittsfield: 6,173, 713
Richmond: 85, 13
Sandisfield: 112, 13
Savoy: 64, fewer than five
Sheffield: 234, 41
Stockbridge: 116, 13
Tyringham: 21, 5
Washington: 29, fewer than five
West Stockbridge: 84, 9
Williamstown: 596, 56
Windsor: 54, fewer than fiveVACCINE LOCATIONS: You can get vaccinated at many local pharmacies, in addition to the following three locations:
• Pittsfield – 505 East St., St Luke’s Square, adjacent to BHS Urgent Care – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• North Adams – 98 Church St., next to the North Adams Library – Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Great Barrington – 475 Main St., next to the Great Barrington Police Department –Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to noon.
Appointments are required at all locations. Call 855-262-5465 or visit berkshirepatientportal.com.
Also, Community Health Programs posts the schedule for its mobile vaccination van at chpberkshires.org/mobile. Vaccines are available with no appointment necessary. For information call 413-429-2946.