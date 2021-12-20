State troopers aid Dalton, after half of the local police force tests positive for COVID-19

DALTON — Half of the members of the Dalton Police Department are positive for the coronavirus, prompting officials to secure help from the Massachusetts State Police in covering shifts officers cannot staff.
Five members of the force have confirmed cases, according to Town Manager Tom Hutcheson, as well as three other people who work in dispatch.
To back up the depleted ranks of dispatchers, some 911 calls are being routed through the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, Hutcheson said Monday.
The police department’s positive cases began in the past week. “It kind of grew,” Hutcheson said.
The department occupies space in the lower level of Town Hall. Because of that proximity to other town workers, Dalton opted to bar any public access to the building for the time being.
“We wanted to be extra sure,” Hutcheson said.
Townwide, 54 new cases of the coronavirus were reported over two weeks as of Dec. 16, according to the state Department of Public Health. The report covers the period from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11.
The town’s test positivity rate for those two weeks was 4.59 percent. That compares to 6.53 percent for nearby communities of Pittsfield, 5.63 in Lanesborough, 8.18 in Hinsdale, and 7.73 in Cheshire. For the county as a whole, the two-week test positivity rate was similar to Dalton's, at 4.89.
In Berkshire County, 1,122 new cases were reported in the two-week period.
With numbers rising in the region, Hutcheson said Dalton Town Hall is likely to remain closed for now. “We have to wait and see how this omicron variant hits,” he said.
Dalton has seen 555 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, the DPH said.
Berkshire County had an average daily incidence of 63.4 cases per 100,000 residents from Nov. 28 to Dec. 11. That same statistic for Dalton: 59.7 cases.
This story will be updated.