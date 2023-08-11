Berkshire County COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Here’s what you need to know

PITTSFIELD — Is COVID-19 making a very unwelcome resurgence in Berkshire County?
Anecdotal reports, hospitalizations and wastewater surveillance indicate there has been an uptick in recent weeks, and this week’s Tanglewood cancellation by Yo-Yo Ma based on a positive test result has focused renewed attention on the coronavirus and its latest variants for some.
There were 1,377 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 2 deaths in the past week in Massachusetts, according to state Department of Public Health data released Thursday. That compares to 1,082 the previous week — a 27 percent increase. The state also reported that 9 percent of overall tests were positive, and 212 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 during the past week.
“Uptick is a good word,” said Dr. James Lederer, chief medical officer at Berkshire Health Systems. He told The Eagle on Friday that while there’s an increase in hospital admissions and positive tests, it’s from a very low level.
“The emergence of the newest EG.5 strain, nicknamed ‘eris,’ an Omicron variant, represents 20 percent of cases nationally,” Lederer said. “It spreads in a community fairly efficiently, but it doesn’t seem to have the significant clinical impact of the various strains going back to 2020."
Although most current cases are mild, Berkshire Medical Center has four COVID-positive patients, down from a recent high of seven, and two more at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. But six weeks ago, there were hardly any cases. Thirty to 50 percent of cases were found in patients hospitalized for other reasons, since everyone admitted is still tested because of the uptick.
“It’s not big numbers,” Lederer said, but the leading indicator of wastewater virus tracking is on the upswing in Berkshire County, compared to other counties to the east that peaked a month ago and are now on the downswing. He predicted a decline in the sewage concentration later this month and a resulting drop in hospitalizations.
Lederer acknowledged that many people who test positive do not report those results, but the limited number of hospitalizations confirm that most current cases are mild.
Some people with low-level symptoms may blame allergies such as pollen counts. “There is a kind of sentiment that the world is returning to somewhat normal,” he said.
But people with weakened immune systems, lowering their resistance to diseases and infections, and those with heart and respiratory disease should be cautious when entering crowds, Lederer said. And people who test positive but don’t see improvement in their symptoms after a few days should seek medical attention from a primary care physician. Significant illness may call for a checkup at an urgent care facility or the hospital’s emergency department.
“It may not be wrong to mask; it may be the right thing to do personally,” he said.
An updated vaccine is expected by early to mid-October, offering better protection.
“That should be beneficial,” Lederer said. But for people who have not had a booster in a year, there’s no harm in getting the currently available vaccine, followed by the new one in two to four months.
Centers for Disease Control data indicate 96 percent of Americans have some level of immunity from previous infections, vaccinations or both, meaning new cases tend to be mild.
But the new vaccine, when released, should increase protection, combined with hand-washing, limits in exposure to large crowds, and mask-wearing when appropriate, Lederer recommended.
The most common COVID symptoms are still sore throat, congestion, fatigue, fever and cough. Dr. Paul Sax, the clinical director of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston recommended unexpired rapid tests over several days — serial testing — to determine whether it’s the coronavirus or a summer cold. Those generic symptoms mean it can be “extremely difficult to tell one virus from another,” he noted.
CDC guidance continues to recommend isolating for five days at home, away from other people, after a positive test result. Otherwise, a high-quality N95, KN95 or KF94 mask protects others. Although COVID now resembles a typical respiratory illness in most people, it can still be dangerous for vulnerable populations, the CDC emphasizes.
If you have symptoms and test positive after five days, “then I would still avoid contact with others,” Sax said. But if you test positive after your symptoms have cleared, research now suggests that it’s unlikely you’re still infectious. At that point, he said, “stop testing and just go about your life.”