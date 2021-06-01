What are the new guidelines?

Effective today, Massachusetts is rescinding its face-covering order and replacing it with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That change means vaccinated people no longer will need to wear a mask indoors or maintain social distancing. The Department of Public Health is issuing a public health advisory, though, asking unvaccinated people to continue to wear their masks indoors.

Almost all business restrictions also will be lifted, but individual establishments might choose to set their own guidance. So, pay attention when entering a restaurant or store — do they have a sign posted at the door that says all customers must wear masks?

Most likely, restaurants will be clear and upfront about their protocols if they differ from the state and CDC guidelines.

CDC guidance recommends that unvaccinated individuals continue to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing with individuals outside their households.

Masks continue to be required on public and private transportation, in K-12 public schools and child care programs, in health care facilities, congregate care settings like assisted living facilities, homeless shelters and jails, in health care and rehabilitative day services and by home care workers.

Visit mass.gov to view the full updated guidance.