Of all the inconveniences we have had to endure this pandemic year, one of the most annoying for me has been the inability to dine out.
Well, I do miss the kids and grandkids, but I see them on FaceTime every week. Haven’t seen the inside of a restaurant in months.
I began my working life at a place (midtown Manhattan) and a time (the golden age of publishing) when everything happened at lunch: information was passed, sources were fed and watered, disputes settled, friendships forged, deals sealed. I was a master of that universe, a connoisseur of the hottest tables. Headwaiters knew my name.
Only later did I learn that my prandial playing field was paved with blood.
A food writer informed me, over complicated salads near my office one afternoon, that the concept of the restaurant was born in the cauldron of the French Revolution. More precisely, on the blade of the guillotine.
Quite a few French nobles lost their heads around 1789, leaving their private chefs at loose ends. Some of those culinary stars opened their own dining places — with innovations like individual (instead of communal) tables, reservations, uniformed waiters, printed menus, itemized bills.
The idea caught on. The word “restaurant” (from the French for “restore”) is pretty much the same in dozens of languages. In the U.S. alone, dining out is a trillion-dollar industry. One in four adult Americans has worked in a restaurant, and one in 15 still does.
The latter group is not happy these days. COVID-19 has closed a third of America’s 500,000 restaurants, at least temporarily. More than 100,000 jobs have been lost. For the survivors, wages and tips are down sharply.
Some eateries have expanded their outdoor seating, though it’s getting a little cold for that in places like the Berkshires. Outdoor heaters can only do so much. In any case, eating and drinking involves taking off your mask, and right now that’s a dangerous proposition.
A recent study in the journal Nature found that time spent in a restaurant is four times as dangerous as in the next riskiest place, a gym. That’s why most states, along with many towns in our region, have put various limits on restaurant hours, capacity and even the number of diners at a table.
Pittsfield, for instance, ended indoor dining completely for three weeks this fall, after a few COVID-19 clusters were traced to gatherings in local restaurants. The restrictions were eased after a group of restaurateurs marched on City Hall to complain.
As a longtime restaurant fan, I cheered the move. But I did not envy the public servants who had to decide whether saving important local businesses outweighed saving important local lives. The arrival of vaccines could resolve that dilemma in a few months. By then, however, one-third of U.S. restaurant owners responding to a recent survey said they would likely be out of business.
It may be possible to save them. A bill before Congress, the Restaurants Act, would establish a $120 billion fund to help eateries pay salaries and rent until the crisis is over. Passage is uncertain amid disagreement over the shape of further COVID-19 stimulus measures, and critics note that other industries need help too. Yet this particular segment of the economy employs a disproportionate number of minority, low-income and entry-level workers – people who need help the most.
Here’s another idea. Many restaurants are staying alive, barely, by selling takeout meals. Sure, those will cost you more than preparing them at home, but sometimes the family chef needs a break, especially these days. Besides, spending a little more now can help ensure that restaurants will be there for us when the pandemic is over.
We’ve been through this before. During the Depression of the 1930s, restaurants got clobbered. But many adapted, introducing low-priced menus, cafeteria-style service, all-you-can-eat buffets and, yes, takeout. The industry survived. It deserves to this time too.
That’s because it’s not just about food. Restaurants are where we gather to meet friends, dress up, celebrate, impress a date, pop the question, hatch the plan. Restaurants bring us together, make things special. We don’t want to lose these outposts of civility and conviviality. Our lives, and our palates, would be much the poorer without them.
So, how about we order takeout tonight, OK?