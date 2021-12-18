Drive-thru rapid testing planned for Lee, Sheffield ahead of holidays

Berkshire County residents who want to test just ahead of holiday gatherings now can take advantage of pop-up, drive-thru clinics in South County.
The Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative will offer free rapid tests for asymptomatic and symptomatic adults and children, just ahead of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
These are the dates and times:
Lee — Airoldi Building, 45 Railroad St.
4-6 p.m. Dec. 22 and Dec. 29-30
Sheffield — Bushnell-Sage Library, 48 Main St.
8-10 a.m. Dec. 23 and Dec. 30.
Advance registration is required, with sign-ups at tinyurl.com/msbab3at.
Berkshire Health Systems will continue to offer PCR testing through the holidays. Call 855-262-5465 to schedule a test.
The Pittsfield and North Adams testing centers will be open daily during the holidays, including Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both centers will be closed Christmas Day.
The testing center in Great Barrington will be open for its regular hours — 7:30 a.m. to noon — on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. The center will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The Pittsfield testing center is located at 505 East St., St. Luke’s Square; the North Adams testing center is located at 98 Church St., next to the city library; and the Great Barrington testing center is at 475 Main St., next to the town Police Department.
“As members of our community gather for the holidays, we expect that due to the current COVID-19 surge and the new Omicron variant that there will be a great demand for testing,” Dr. James Lederer, BHS chief medical officer and chief quality officer, said in a statement to The Eagle.
“We want to remind people that if you are asymptomatic and feel you may have been exposed to the virus, to wait 5 to 7 days after the potential exposure to be tested, in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.”