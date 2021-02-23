PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Eagle's Larry Parnass and Francesca Paris will discuss the latest news and updates concerning COVID-19 and the vaccination program in Berkshire County during a livestream broadcast at noon on Thursday.
The 45-minute program is free and open to the public. Watch online at berkshireeagle.com, facebook.com/berkshire.eagle or register to watch via Zoom at https://tinyurl.com/VaxForum.
Only Zoom attendees will be able to submit questions during the live program.
Parnass authors The Eagle's Checkup feature, while Paris has been reporting on the vaccination progress in the Berkshires.