Early closing hours to continue for many businesses in Maine
Early closing hours that are in effect for bars and restaurants will continue into the new year amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Maine, Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday.
The early closing times for certain businesses were due to expire on Sunday, but they're being extended indefinitely. The goal is to curb late-night gatherings when people may let down their guard when it comes to precautions to avoid catching the virus.
“With more people getting sick, going to the hospital and dying from COVID-19 in Maine, it is clear we cannot afford to relax this rule now, especially as we wait to see the full impact of the holiday season on the rate of the virus transmission,” Mills said in a statement.
The governor’s order requires indoor amusements, outdoor amusements, movie theaters, performing arts venues, casinos, restaurants, bars and tasting rooms to close by 9 p.m.