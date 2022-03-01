PITTSFIELD — Berkshire Medical Center is being reimbursed by the federal government for additional costs it incurred while operating during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending $2.9 million to Massachusetts to cover BMC for some of the costs associated with operating in a pandemic environment — it included operating safely and handling increased patient loads — from June 2020 to September 2020.
BMC is being reimbursed for having set up a temporary COVID-19 testing site in the hospital’s parking lot that provided 17,044 tests; contracting for security, diagnostic laboratory services, nursing labor and ambulatory services; and converting 48 hospital rooms into airborne isolation rooms. The total amount of money BMC will receive is $2,908,751.
“During the initial phase of the pandemic, Berkshire Health Systems quickly responded to community need,” Berkshire Health Systems spokesman Michael Leary said in a statement. BMC is a subsidiary of Berkshire Health Systems, the county’s largest employer.
“In a very short period of time, we established a drive-thru testing tent behind the Crane Center, which provided over 17,000 tests at a time when testing was in its infancy and very challenging nationally. BMC and Fairview [Hospital in Great Barrington] also enhanced staffing through travel nurse and travel clinical programs, which can be very costly.
“In addition, to ensure our facilities were ready to care for a surge of COVID-19 patients, we were able to convert dozens of rooms to negative pressure rooms, helping to stem the spread of COVID among our staff and community,” Leary said. “None of these were reimbursable and BHS was hopeful that at some point there would be federal assistance to help with the costs incurred in battling the pandemic’s initial surge. We are grateful to FEMA for their support in helping us to serve our community throughout this pandemic.”
The money comes from FEMA’s Public Assistance Program, a source of money for states and communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency.
“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Berkshire Medical Center with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”
So far, FEMA has provided nearly $867 million in public assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenses.