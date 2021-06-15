PITTSFIELD — The mayor on Tuesday lifted the local public health state of emergency, which had been in place since March 12, 2020.

“This is an administrative step that allows us to be in alignment with the state,” said Mayor Linda Tyer in a statement.

State, Berkshires race to catch up with coronavirus outbreak PITTSFIELD — Mayor Linda Tyer declared a state of emergency in the city on Thursday amid a coronavirus outbreak in Berkshire County.

Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency in Massachusetts on March 10, 2020, setting in place pandemic restrictions. On the local level, the city said the declaration gave the city access to pandemic resources from the state and federal governments.

It also paved the way for city officials to establish a group that led the local response to COVID-19, said Roberta McCulloch-Dews, director of administrative services and public information officer for Tyer.

Most statewide pandemic-era restrictions were lifted late last month. State lawmakers were still working Tuesday to extend some popular pandemic policies, like some outdoor dining provisions and remote public meetings.