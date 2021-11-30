Four new COVID cases reported in North Adams schools

NORTH ADAMS — Four new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the city's school district, according to a letter from Superintendent Barbara Malkas.
Two new cases were confirmed at Drury High School, while Brayton Elementary School and Colegrove Park Elementary each reported one new case. Malkas, who released the information in a letter to the school community Monday, did not specify whether the cases were among staff or students.
"Every individual with a potential exposure has been contacted and given instructions on the course of action they need to take according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines regarding quarantine, including self-isolating and testing," she wrote.
Anyone with questions about the COVID cases is asked to contact Amanda Davis, nurse leader for North Adams Public Schools, at amdavis@napsk12.org.