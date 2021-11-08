Get the details on school COVID-19 vaccine clinics for kids

First-dose clinics for 5- to 11-year-olds kick off Thursday and continue through early December. Here is what you need to know.
Where and when do I go?
Clinics will take place during after-school hours, with two offerings on Saturdays, at elementary schools across Berkshire County. You do not need to bring your child to their school for a shot. You can register for any that is convenient.
Families with kids who attend private schools are welcome to register as well.
Vaccine coordinators strongly recommend preregistering. All clinics are contingent on available supply, though federal officials have said they are shipping plenty of vaccines across the country.
See the accompanying schedule, and at getvaccinatedberkshires.org/pedi-schedule.
How do I register?
Register online, through the state's COLOR system at tinyurl.com/uw8nys8w.
Will parents have to go?
Clinic coordinators say that adults must be present, but there is some flexibility — that adult does not necessarily have to be their parent or guardian.
Clinics instructions read: "Children must be accompanied by an adult when receiving their vaccination. If they are not accompanied by their parent or legal guardian, they must be pre-registered and there must be a consent signed by the parent/guardian on file."
Where else can I get my kid vaccinated?
Many pediatricians' offices now offer vaccine doses. Call your pediatrician to see if they can vaccinate your child. Some pharmacies also offer the kid-size doses. Visit vaxfinder.mass.gov, and see The Eagle's guide for more information.
Does my kid really need a vaccine?
Federal health experts say that, while COVID-19 has not posed the same danger to kids as it has to adults, the virus still represents a significant threat to kids — which means that vaccination is an important step to protecting them.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, more than 600 pediatric COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the U.S. That puts COVID-19 as one of the top 10 causes of death for kids, on par with suicide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thousands of kids have been hospitalized, and, of those, almost one-third had no underlying conditions.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children is a lower dosage (one-third) of the adult vaccine, and has been shown to be safe and effective during clinical trials.
Should I worry about my kid?
Experts say severe side effects from the vaccine, such as myocarditis, are extremely rare.
The mRNA vaccines have been shown to cause rare cases of myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, most frequently among young men. Reported myocarditis cases typically have occurred after the second shot, and most have been mild and resolved quickly.
There were no cases or other serious side effects among children who took part in the kid-size Pfizer vaccine clinical trial, though scientists are conducting ongoing surveillance, as cases are expected to be extremely rare and would not be likely to show up in smaller samples.
Looking at data for boys ages 12 to 17, the CDC previously had estimated that 1 million shots could cause a maximum of 70 myocarditis cases but would prevent thousands of infections, 215 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Studies have shown that you face a much higher risk of damage to the heart if you are infected with the virus, compared with the risk of vaccine-induced myocarditis.
What about adverse reactions months or years from now?
Vaccines only stay in the body for a limited time. Because the mRNA molecules are so fragile — remember, they have to be stored carefully — they break down within a few days, according to the CDC.
The spike protein created by the vaccine, which teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus, stays longer — a few weeks, says the CDC. The proteins stimulate the immune system, teaching it to recognize the real thing, and the entire process is over in about six weeks, Inci Yildirim, a vaccinologist and pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Yale Medicine, told National Geographic.
In historical cases where severe side effects have followed vaccination, those side effects almost always show up within weeks or a couple of months.
For example: paralyzations after the polio vaccine occurred within about one to four weeks of vaccination. Another example: A tiny fraction of people (about 1 in 30,000) who get the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine have decreased platelet levels. That usually happens one to three weeks after vaccination, but can occur up to two months after the shot.
The most relevant example is the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an adenovirus vaccine that operates differently than Pfizer's mRNA vaccine. After almost 7 million doses had gone into arms, federal officials paused administration of the J&J vaccine because of reports of six patients with severe blood clots.
Those clots showed up within about two weeks of vaccination.
Meanwhile, the regular-dose version of the Pfizer vaccine now has been going into arms for more than 15 months. (Large-scale clinical trials began in July 2020.) In the U.S. alone, more than 200 million people have gotten at least one shot during that time, the majority of those receiving either Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccines. That includes millions of kids ages 12 to 17 who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
There is no evidence to show any issues with the COVID-19 vaccines and fertility, pregnancy or breastfeeding.
Scientists continue to monitor adverse events and react accordingly, such as with the J&J pause.
What about less-dangerous side effects?
Yes, your kid might get the far more common mild to moderate side effects that you might have experienced after vaccination. Those include fever, fatigue, headaches, chills, diarrhea, and muscle and joint pain. Swollen lymph nodes and skin sensitivity also have been reported with less frequency than other typical side effects.