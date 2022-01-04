Elected Hinsdale official, James Sullivan, dies of COVID-19

HINSDALE — James Sullivan, a member of two municipal boards in Hinsdale and a local business owner, died on the last day of 2021 after contracting COVID-19.
Bob Graves, the town administrator, announced Sullivan's death in a post Monday to the Hinsdale website.
"It is with sincere sadness and our deepest condolences to his family ... I write to share that sitting Select Board Member Jim Sullivan passed away on December 31, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19," Graves wrote.
"Our hearts go out to Jim's family at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts," he wrote.
According to Graves, Sullivan is survived by his wife, Kristine, and the couple's three grown children.
At the time of his death, Sullivan held office as a member of the Select and Planning boards and as the town's representative to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission's transportation advisory committee. He was elected to the Select Board in 2021.
Earlier, Sullivan served Hinsdale as town meeting moderator, from 2017 to 2020, and on various search committees.
Sullivan owned and operated Sullivan Sanitation Services. The town's announcement said services for Sullivan would be held at a date to be set by his family.