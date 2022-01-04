<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elected Hinsdale official, James Sullivan, dies of COVID-19

  • 1 min to read
sullivan sanitation.jpeg

James Sullivan, a member of several Hinsdale town boards, died Dec. 31 of complications of COVID-19, the town announced Monday. 

HINSDALE — James Sullivan, a member of two municipal boards in Hinsdale and a local business owner, died on the last day of 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Bob Graves, the town administrator, announced Sullivan's death in a post Monday to the Hinsdale website.

"It is with sincere sadness and our deepest condolences to his family ... I write to share that sitting Select Board Member Jim Sullivan passed away on December 31, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19," Graves wrote.

"Our hearts go out to Jim's family at this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts," he wrote.

According to Graves, Sullivan is survived by his wife, Kristine, and the couple's three grown children. 

At the time of his death, Sullivan held office as a member of the Select and Planning boards and as the town's representative to the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission's transportation advisory committee. He was elected to the Select Board in 2021.

Earlier, Sullivan served Hinsdale as town meeting moderator, from 2017 to 2020, and on various search committees. 

Sullivan owned and operated Sullivan Sanitation Services. The town's announcement said services for Sullivan would be held at a date to be set by his family. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Subscribe to The Berkshire Eagle newsletters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all