CHESHIRE — The Hoosac Valley Regional School District will decide at the March 6 School Committee meeting whether to drop or alter its masking policy.
The statewide mask mandate will expire Feb. 28, leaving it up to individual districts to decide whether to require masks.
The School Committee has scheduled a meeting for 6:30 p.m. March 6 at Cheshire Elementary School to discuss how it should proceed.
Berkshire districts have weighed a variety of responses.
Pittsfield Public Schools and North Adams Public Schools will discuss their policies at School Committee meetings in March.
Wahconah Regional High School will make masks optional March 21, and the Central Berkshire Regional School District School Committee will decide at a March meeting how to proceed for younger students.
Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter School, meanwhile, extended its mask mandate through April 6.
The Berkshire Hills Regional School District will move to optional masking March 7.