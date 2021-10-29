Hospital system encourages testing as positivity rate, cases rise in Berkshires

The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests performed by Berkshire Health Systems has spiked in recent weeks, increasing to 6.4 percent this week from about 3 to 4 percent last month, as cases continue to increase in Berkshire County.
James Lederer, chief medical officer and chief quality officer for the hospital system, says COVID-19 is spreading among the vaccinated and unvaccinated across Berkshire County, though the large majority of hospitalized patients, especially those with the most serious symptoms, continue to be unvaccinated people.
He worries that people are failing to get tested, possibly mistaking COVID-19 for a cold or the flu and spreading the disease.
“While vaccination is absolutely protective from death and severe illness, it’s possible for folks to have a breakthrough infection, and it’s more likely that would result in minimal symptoms,” Lederer said. “So, when in doubt, get tested. If it’s a change in your health status, go to the testing center and get tested.”
The hospital system’s positivity rate neared 7 percent recently, before decreasing slightly, Lederer said. The BHS rate includes the majority of the county’s tests, but not the surveillance testing conducted at long-term care facilities and colleges.
“A lot of folks are waiting too long, and needlessly exposing some of their friends,” Lederer said. That’s happening particularly in younger individuals, he added. People in their 20s remain the county’s least-vaccinated group.
According to state data, cases in Berkshire County have hit a rolling average of 36 new cases per day. That rise has taken place even as cases fall statewide, though Lederer pointed out that some variation is normal, even within a region.
As cases creep up, though, hospitalizations have remained relatively low.
There were only six positive COVID-19 inpatients at Berkshire Medical Center as of Wednesday, according to the BHS dashboard. In November, when the county was seeing about the same number of new cases each day, the hospital had about 15 or 20 inpatients on any given day.
Lederer said vaccines are making the difference and that the county’s rate of fully vaccinated residents should ensure that this winter does not look like last winter, since 73 percent of eligible residents — those 12 and older — have been vaccinated fully.
“That’s going to mitigate anything that happens from a surge perspective,” Lederer said.
Other respiratory diseases that had all but disappeared last winter, such as the flu, have returned this year.
Michael Leary, spokesperson for the hospital, said that flu admissions typically peak in December and January, which means it’s still too early to tell exactly what this year will look like. But, recent state data shows low levels of flu circulating, compared with previous years, Leary added.
“Last year, we really saw [a drop] in everything,” Lederer said. “Cold, flu, pneumonia, COPD, they were all down. ... Will we have the same response this year? It depends on how people behave.”