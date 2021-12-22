How Pittsfield and North Adams are distributing free rapid tests

Pittsfield and North Adams have enlisted municipal and community partners to pass out free rapid tests to residents who could benefit most from them.
The cities were among a dozen Berkshire municipalities that received free testing kits from the commonwealth. Pittsfield received around 11,000 kits while North Adams took in 4,500.
"We convened the COVID-19 task force when we learned we'd get the free test kits," said Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer. "Based on those conversations, we all agreed best method of distribution to those residents who have financial hardship was through our community partners."
The city has since distributed more than 3,000 kits to partners that include the Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center, the Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association, Habitat for Humanity, Berkshire County ARC, the library and more.
The distributions have been small, between 90 and 450 kits for almost all partners. The VNA, which performs home visits, received almost 1,000 kits to distribute, according to Tyer.
Those small deliveries mean the city still has thousands of kits to distribute and has continued with deliveries planned this week for ServiceNet, the Elizabeth Freeman Center and the Brien Center, Tyer said.
"We'll be able to continue the program for some time," said Tyer. "With the emphasis on those residents and neighborhoods who have financial hardship."
In North Adams, the city passed kits to the following organizations: The North Adams Council on Aging/Mary Spitzer Senior Center, North Adams Housing Authority, Berkshire Community Action Council (BCAC), Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR), and Flood House.
Those organizations will be able to pass on those tests to "qualified patrons," the city said in a press release Wednesday.
Tests will also be available to residents at affordable housing complexes throughout the city. Management offices will have tests to distribute at Brayton Hill, Holy Family Terrace, Mohawk Forest, St. Joseph's Court, Rock Manor/Willow Lane, Tunnel Brook and Wheel Estates.
The two-test kits will be limited to one per household.
Other Berkshire County municipalities have also moved to get tests into hands ahead of the holidays. Adams, Clarksburg, Florida, Great Barrington, Hinsdale, Mount Washington, Peru, Savoy, West Stockbridge and Williamstown all received tests.
Many towns employed their councils on aging to help distribute kits, according to Laura Kittross with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance.
Great Barrington received nearly 1,200 kits and gave them all out, to low-income housing communities as well as organizations that serve low-income families in town, according to Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk.
"What was important was getting them out into the community as fast as possible without a lot of planning," Jurczyk said.
The Eagle's Heather Bellow contributed reporting.