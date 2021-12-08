North Adams Public Schools has paused in-person learning for one first grade classroom at Greylock Elementary School, after a probable instance of in-school COVID-19 transmission.
District Superintendent Barbara Malkas announced the weeklong closure Wednesday. The school has confirmed a total of six COVID-19 cases, according to the announcement.
“We wish to inform you that we have recently received information regarding a confirmed case of COVID-19 for two individuals at Greylock Elementary School,” Malkas wrote. “Because there is evidence to support that there is community spread within the classroom with four previously reported cases, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has approved the closure of one of the 1st grade classrooms.”
Students in that classroom are set to return to school Dec. 16. According to the announcement, the teacher of the class will reach out to parents to discuss remote learning, and students will be able to access class activities online.
The district told families it also had identified one confirmed COVID-19 case at Colegrove Park Elementary School and three cases at Brayton Elementary School.
“Every individual with a potential exposure has been contacted and given instructions on the course of action they need to take according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidelines regarding quarantine, including self-isolating and testing,” Malkas wrote.
The district urged families with questions or concerns to contact the district’s nurse leader, Amanda Davis, at amdavis@napsk12.org.