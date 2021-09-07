Nine additional inmates at the Berkshire County Jail and House of Correction have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 12 cases among inmates and four among staff since late August.

Seven of the infected inmates are vaccinated, as well as two of the staff members, according to Assistant Superintendent Daniel Sheridan.

“Most [of the inmates] are asymptomatic, the rest have mild symptoms,” Sheridan told The Eagle on Tuesday.

The inmates come from three different pods — housing groups — and have all been moved into an isolation pod, he said. Inmates in separate pods have no contact with each other, but staff move between pods, Sheriff Thomas Bowler had previously told The Eagle.

The number of staff testing positive has not changed since last week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The jail has been in contact with an epidemiologist from the Department of Public Health, an infectious disease specialist and the local board of health, according to Sheridan. The jail has also done additional testing and distributed more personal protective equipment to affected pods, in addition to “cleaning and fogging” surfaces, he said.

Prior to this outbreak, the jail had largely avoided COVID-19 cases among inmates. Just one inmate had tested positive, and that person was in quarantine after arrival from another facility, according to Bowler.