The 45th Josh Billings RunAground Triathlon scheduled for Sept. 19 remains “ready, set, go,” but organizers have scaled down the event because of the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Executive Director Patty Spector told The Eagle on Wednesday that she has decided to cap participation at 300 teams, down from the typical 450 or so and the record of 530 in 2013. As of Wednesday morning, 260 teams had registered.

That means 600 to 700 participants in the road, bicycle and canoe/kayak competitions, down from the average of 1,200, she said. Last year, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave of infections, the event was staged virtually.

But, Spector cautioned, a hastily scheduled meeting among Boston Symphony Orchestra officials set for Thursday afternoon about the use of Tanglewood, the orchestra’s summer home, has thrown the endgame of the triathlon into doubt.

Depending on the outcome of that meeting, the finish line might have to be relocated, and the status of the after-party remains to be decided.

The Josh Billings RunAground begins on its usual bicycling route next to the Price Chopper in Great Barrington. Riders hand off to paddlers at the Stockbridge Bowl boat ramp, and then to runners at Camp Mah-Kee-Nac for their 6-mile race to the finish line, either at Tanglewood or another location to be announced.

The decision to scale back the race follows directives issued this week by the Tri-Town Health Department in response to rising COVID-19 delta variant cases in South Berkshire.

Meanwhile, the fate of the Lenox Apple Squeeze, scheduled for one day only this year, on Sept. 25, is up in the air, said Jennifer Nacht, executive director of the town’s chamber of commerce.

She anticipates guidance from the Lenox Select Board, which will meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday to discuss compliance with the Tri-Town orders released Tuesday for businesses and other public gathering places in Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge.

“Masks shall also be required in crowded outdoor public events, and where physical distancing, of at least six feet or more, cannot be maintained,” the directive stated. “This includes but is not limited to: events held at fairgrounds/parks, outdoor performance and event venues, restaurants, etc.”

The Josh has added volunteers and monitors to ensure social distancing among spectators. Where social distancing isn’t possible, people will need to wear masks, Spector stated. Race participants will not be masked while competing.

“We want to be in compliance and to keep everybody safe,” she said. She also noted that registration packet pickup at the Arcadian Shop on Pittsfield Road will be under a tent and the Kids Race has been canceled.

Dr. Charles Kenny, chairman of the Tri-Town Health Department and of the Stockbridge Board of Health, provided specific guidance for the race, Spector said.

“He asked us to have volunteer monitors to remind people to socially distance and/or wear masks in transition areas and at Tanglewood,” she said. “The Josh is completely outdoors and each of our locations has plenty of space where people can distance themselves, especially since we have capped attendance.”

“I hope the organizers of all the other major upcoming events adopt the same high level of concern and willingness to sacrifice for the welfare of the community that has been displayed by the organizers of the Josh,” he wrote.

As a result of the directive, Tri-Town Health Boards Executive Director James Wilusz noted that many calls have been received regarding school activities and sports.

“The intent behind the directive is to require masking indoors and outdoor events if social distancing can’t be maintained,” he said. “I don’t think it was the boards’ intent to require masking for recess, sports activities and other school routine functions unless the school policies require so.”

Wilusz said the boards will meet in about two weeks to review the policy and finalize a follow-up.