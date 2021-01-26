LENOX — The town’s public schools resumed hybrid learning, combining remote and in-person instruction, last week for the first time since the Thanksgiving holiday break.
But two-thirds of middle and high schoolers chose to remain fully remote, interim Schools Superintendent William Cameron acknowledged during Monday’s School Committee meeting.
The return to hybrid on Jan. 19 was “business-like and uneventful,” he stated, but the large percentage of older students who opted to remain at home, attending classes via technology, has been “a discordant note.”
Last Friday, of 305 students enrolled at Morris Elementary School, 67 students, or 22 percent, were learning remotely. But at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School on that day, of the 454 students, 303 or nearly 67 percent, stayed home, attending school remotely.
Overall since Jan. 19, just over 51 percent of the students at both schools came for in-person instruction.
Asked for an explanation of the low return rate at the middle and high school, Cameron offered “informed speculation” — some families are apprehensive about the risk of contracting the coronavirus.
But he also cited another reason for limited in-person participation there — 12 of the school’s 56 faculty members are working from home, having presented medical evidence to support their absence from school because of above-average risk of exposure to COVID-19.
“That has an indirect but pronounced effect on student attendance,” Cameron said. “I’ve heard more than once that students are not enthusiastic about coming to school to sit in a classroom to watch a teacher on a computer screen. They could stay at home, do the same thing and not have to go through the rigmarole of getting to school.”
By contrast, only two Morris Elementary teachers are working from home.
The overall participation rate at both of the town’s schools, combining hybrid and all-remote students, is well over 90 percent at the middle and high school and 97 percent at Morris, Cameron said.
He voiced hope that in coming weeks, more parents will understand the lack of evidence that the coronavirus is spread in schools, “due to the extensive and enforced hygiene measures we take in both schools, and in schools throughout Massachusetts.” The result would be an increase in attendance at the school buildings, he added.
Parents have been surveyed on whether their students are returning to in-person schooling next week, said Assistant Superintendent Melissa Falkowski, and more are expected to do so at Morris.
School Committee member Christine Mauro suggested that more faculty and students would return in person as coronavirus vaccinations become more available for adults.
Cameron also pointed out “an erosion, over time, in students’ engagement online. Month after month after month, it is not stimulating. Teachers make their best efforts, and some of them may be very talented at using these formats, but over time, the number of students tends to decline.”
He noted a net gain of 40 students attending the middle and high school by the end of last week.