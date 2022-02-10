Lenox schools aim to unmask middle and high school students. But, not until mid-March

LENOX — It took prolonged, at times polarized but primarily polite debate, as well as multiple motions offered and withdrawn. But, the School Committee finally came together on a 6-0 vote Tuesday night, paving the way for easing of masking guidelines at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, starting in mid-March. Nearly 100 people attended the meeting in person and online.
Committee member Oren Cass resolved the impasse with his motion that the school district “will shift to an optional masking policy where permitted by [Department of Elementary and Secondary Education] guidelines as of March 14, subject to thresholds developed by the administration in consultation with the district’s [Joint Labor Management Committee.]”
What’s at stake
Current state education department guidelines expiring at the end of this month allow a school district to seek a waiver from indoor masking if full-vaccination rates top 80 percent. At the Lenox middle and high school, it’s 81 percent.
But, Gov. Charlie Baker and Education Commissioner Jeff Riley announced Wednesday that statewide masking mandates for K-12 public schools will end as of Feb. 28, with a recommendation that students and staff wear masks “in certain scenarios consistent with DESE’s COVID protocols.”
After the mandate expires, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education leaves local districts free to establish their own requirements, if they so desire.
“I do not believe that Governor Baker’s and Commissioner Jeff Reilly’s lifting of the masking mandate will affect the decision made at Tuesday’s meeting,” Lenox School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan told The Eagle. “It will now be up to us to determine the measures and metrics that we believe are important for keeping our staff and students safe.”
Seeking common ground
At that meeting, Cass opened by offering a motion “to provide children as normal a learning environment as possible, limiting its COVID mitigation strategy to those policies legally required by federal, state and local authorities.”
Acknowledging many cases in the community, he stated that a policy aimed at preventing all cases cannot be achieved. He noted that “children are hospitalized with respiratory diseases every winter” and suggested that the “tragic events related to COVID” may not “look any different from what we’ve always seen from flu season.”
He asked that the committee invite the Lenox Education Association, the union representing teachers and other staff, to revise its Sept. 21 agreement in order to remove requirements that employees participate in pool testing and wearing masks, except where legally required.
Other points in Cass’ proposal directed toward the middle and high school:
• Lenox Public Schools will continue to employ the traditional, common-sense health practices appropriate outside the context of a pandemic;
• The district will continue to participate in the Massachusetts “Routine COVID Safety Check,” offering weekly pool testing and at-home rapid testing for families and employees that wish to participate.
• The Joint Labor Management Committee will continue to meet and advise the School Committee if changing public health conditions or the emergence of new variants warrant revisions to this policy.
A push for delay
The committee’s vice chair, Veronica Fenton, objected to key elements of the proposal, questioning any comparison of COVID to the flu. Her effort to rewrite and amend the Cass proposal won initial unanimous support from other committee members.
As discussion continued, consensus dissipated. Fenton and committee member Dr. Christine Mauro proposed putting off a policy prescription until mid-March.
But, committee member Meghan Kirby strongly objected to further delay. “It’s our job to think of these things well in advance, well-thought-out with a clear, consistent policy of where we’re going to go. Do we keep pushing it off month after month?”
A further amendment by Cass that would postpone a transition to a mask-optional policy until March 14 led to some skepticism, prompting him to voice concern that “this body is not actually making progress toward conveying a policy we’d like to have.”
Thereupon, he withdrew the amendment and asked committee members to “reach a policy we’re comfortable with. I’m frustrated by the relatively small share of this evening’s conversation that has worked toward consensus.”
Dissent and consent
After Fenton moved to postpone any action until March 14, Kirby declared her disappointment “that we’ve gone an hour-and-a-half with massive confusion. If I’m confused as a board member, I can only imagine what [the public] is feeling. I find a lot of bizarre opposition to looking into the future and planning ahead. What is the hesitancy in coming up with a game plan, even if it’s a rough game plan? I can’t wrap my ahead around my fellow committee members not being on board for basically doing our jobs.”
Fenton pushed back, saying “We have people who are sick, as you know very well, and other people who are still in the hospital and dying, so, I don’t think anyone is being glib or irresponsible.”
Moments after Fenton’s motion to put off the debate passed unanimously, Cass put forward his compromise proposal shifting to optional masking as of March 14, according to state guidelines. With backing from Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr., on the basis of “some clarity and some discretion,” the school board quickly voted in favor, 6-0, and adjourned.
In a statement to The Eagle on Wednesday, Cass said: “I was proud of the respectful discussion that we were able to have as a community and a committee, and the decision we ultimately made to be a proactive leader in moving toward an optional masking policy. A growing consensus recognizes the significant harms and limited benefits of masking children, and we owe them a return to normalcy with their friends in their classrooms.”