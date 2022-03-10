NORTH ADAMS — Masks no longer are required in the city's schools.

In a narrow vote Thursday, the School Committee approved a new policy that says masks are "strongly recommended" for those who are unvaccinated or immunocompromised, and required in school health offices and for those returning from a quarantine.

Last week, the district registered 11 cases of COVID-19; so far this week, there have been six cases, Superintendent Barbara Malkas told the committee at its meeting Thursday.

"It seems to be pretty limited and sporadic. And it's not all in one school," she said, adding that there is not evidence of community spread in the schools.

After the state announced that masking no longer is required in schools, many districts around Berkshire County have made masking optional.

In North Adams, the new policy passed on a 3-2 vote.

Tara Jacobs and Josh Vallieres said they were hesitant to go mask-optional and voted against the policy.

"We're not out of this completely," Jacobs said. "And I understand. I feel it, too. I want to take off the mask and I want to run around and hug my friends again. ... I question if we're responding to the pressure of the desire to be normal before we actually are normal. We don't have zero cases for an extended length of time."

Jacobs also said she was concerned about low student vaccination rates.

In self-reported data, 51 percent of all students in seventh through 12th grade said that they were vaccinated, Malkas said last week. Across all elementary schools, 26 percent of students reported that they were vaccinated. But, the response rate to the recent elementary school survey was low — 37 percent of students responded, Malkas said. About 90 percent of all staff are vaccinated, according to Malkas.

Committee member David Sookey said he understands why some were apprehensive about the new policy but said he feels that the schools need to move forward.

"Everybody has their own accountability at this point, and we can't keep, I guess, being the father bear, mother bear above everybody," he said.

"I think we somehow need to start getting back to whatever the normal is," said Mayor Jennifer Macksey, chair of the School Committee. "That being said, I hope that people remember that people may just choose to wear a mask and that's part of their wardrobe now, and to be kind about it and be respectful about it."