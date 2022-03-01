LENOX — Indoor masking at public schools in Lenox will become a matter of individual choice March 14, based on a 6-0 School Committee vote Monday night. But, some other coronavirus pandemic-related health and safety measures adopted in October will accompany the mask-optional policy.
The removal of the mask mandate aligns with similar decisions approved, pending or being considered at other Berkshire public school districts — among them Pittsfield, North Adams, Central Berkshire in Dalton, Berkshire Hills Regional in Great Barrington and Hoosac Valley Regional in Cheshire.
What is at stake
Lenox Schools Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. told School Committee members that the revised policy applies to the town’s entire public school community, based on guidance from the state Education Department, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“All indications are that we’re in a very strong position,” Gosselin said, based on a recent tally of four cases (three students, one staffer) at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School and no cases at Morris Elementary School.
A vigorous debate at the Feb. 8 School Committee meeting, attended in person and via Zoom by about 100 people, set the stage for Monday’s decision.
The policy was developed by the district’s administrative team and was supported unanimously by the Joint Labor Management Committee that includes administrators, a School Committee representative and members of the Lenox Education Association, the union representing teachers and other school employees.
Tri-Town Health, the regional health agency for Lee, Lenox and Stockbridge, also was “effusive in their praise,” Gosselin said.
Why it matters
The policy states that “the Lenox Public Schools are committed to providing a safe school environment during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for all students and staff.” To allow schools to safely remain open for learning, the following actions will be taken to monitor COVID-19 within the school community and mitigate its spread:
• All Lenox Public Schools employees and students can opt to wear a mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, regardless of vaccination status, effective March 14 if newly reported cases in each building are lower than 2 percent of a building population. That will be based on the number of new cases during the preceding week, as compared with the population of the school community.
• Masks still will be required in all school health offices, a federal mandate that remains in place. Masks no longer are required on school buses, based on newly released CDC guidance.
• Whenever new-case percentages exceed 2 percent of a building population for two consecutive weeks, the Joint Labor Management Committee will convene within 48 hours to deliberate about what, if any, mitigation measures should be enacted until this threshold no longer is exceeded.
• All Lenox Public Schools employees will continue to be required to submit COVID-19 vaccination status to the district, a policy first adopted in October. The district will maintain privacy concerning individual vaccination status, and all data will remain confidential.
• All employees will be required to participate in the weekly Routine COVID Safety Check program. There are no exemptions from reporting vaccination status or participating in the program.
• Any employee who must quarantine because of a positive COVID-19 test, but is well enough to work, can continue to work remotely without using any leave benefits. Employees must be able to participate in remote meetings, if required, via the internet or telephone.
What they are saying
As suggested by School Committee member Oren Cass, hospitalization rates and capacity also will be considered if there is an increase in the number of cases, in line with the CDC’s updated guidance released Friday.
“We want families to have a high degree of assurance that schools are safe and that a very low number of cases would be tolerated before taking action,” Gosselin emphasized. “We want to set a safe threshold, but also be realistic.”
Massachusetts student-athletes, their coaches and officials no longer will be required to wear face masks for indoor activities, according to an announcement Friday by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA). The decision was based on the latest state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance.
Cass stated that Morris Elementary students are required to eat lunch in the cafeteria in alternate-spacing seats, not directly across from each other.
“That concerns me as a matter of policy,” he said. “That doesn’t strike as consistent with what we’ve discussed, and supported by public health guidance.”
He asserted that “we’re still in an environment where we don’t have consistent policy. It’s incredibly important that we have very clear and consistent messaging that we are confident these things are safe.”
Gosselin responded that there is a messaging plan in development for parents, as well as community listening sessions.