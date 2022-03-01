Masks no longer required on school buses in Massachusetts

A day after K-12 students returned to classrooms with a statewide mask mandate no longer in place, the Baker administration announced that children no longer need to mask up while riding in school buses or vans.

Individual Berkshire County districts may continue to require masking on buses, as well as in schools, even as state and federal guidelines shift, though most districts will drop masking requirements in the coming weeks.

The state Department of Public Health published an updated advisory on Tuesday that does not feature a face covering requirement for bus and van transportation to and from schools and child care centers, aligning Massachusetts with federal policy changes rolled out last week.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would no longer mandate masks on school buses and vans for both K-12 schools and for child care programs, affecting both public and private schools.

"As always, any individual who wishes to continue to mask should be supported in that choice," Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley wrote in a Monday night newsletter.

Riley announced Feb. 8 that a statewide mandate for students and staff to mask up in K-12 schools would expire at the end of the month.

Since that announcement, Berkshire County districts have implemented a variety of policies on masking. Many have taken a wait-and-see approach, opting to continue their mandates at least one week, if not more, into March.

Masks will be optional in classrooms at Lenox Public Schools starting March 14. Pittsfield Public Schools, meanwhile, will stop requiring masks as of March 7 or March 14, depending on case counts.

For some districts, indoor school masking mandates will continue to go hand-in-hand with transportation mandates for as long as they last. Berkshire Hills Regional School District, for example, will continue to require masks on buses for the rest of the week, before dropping its mandate on March 7

Masks remain required on some forms of transportation including public transit and flights as well as in health care facilities, but state and local officials have been steadily loosening mandates in recent weeks as cases and hospitalizations decline after a winter spike fueled by the omicron variant.