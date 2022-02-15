Healthy and vaccinated? Massachusetts Department of Public Health says you can now shed that mask indoors — with some exceptions

As COVID-19 cases fall across Massachusetts, the state's Department of Public Health has loosened its mask guidance.
At the start of the omicron surge in December, DPH advised vaccinated and unvaccinated residents alike to wear face coverings indoors.
That guidance changed on Tuesday, when the department updated its advisory to apply only to people at high risk and unvaccinated people.
The new guidance reads: “DPH now advises that a fully vaccinated person should wear a mask or face covering when indoors (and not in your own home) if you have a weakened immune system, if you are at increased risk for severe disease because of your age or an underlying medical condition, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system and is at increased risk for severe disease or is unvaccinated.”
The update referenced "positive progress on COVID-19 indicators" and the state's high rate of vaccination. This new guidance comes on the heels of Gov. Charlie Baker's announcement last week that schools will have the freedom to make their own masking policies as of March.
Statewide, the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has fallen from a peak of more than 24,000 in mid-January to just over 2,000 per day as of this week.
In the Berkshires, the rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has also dropped dramatically in recent days. As of Monday, the rolling average of new cases was just 71 new cases per day, down from more than 100 per day last week and over 300 at the height of the omicron surge.
Across Massachusetts, the rate of fully vaccinated residents continues to climb toward 80 percent. According to the Mayo Clinic, Massachusetts ranks fifth nationwide in its rate of fully vaccinated residents, behind smaller New England states.
Berkshire County, at just 73 percent fully vaccinated, lags the commonwealth but still outpaces much of the country. If the Berkshires were a state, it would rank 10th on the Mayo Clinic's list, just after New Jersey and Maryland.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend masking in all counties with "high" or "substantial" transmission, which accounts for most of the United States. The Berkshires are still at "high" transmission, according to the CDC.
That guidance, however, has remain unchanged throughout several variants and does not account for vaccination rates.