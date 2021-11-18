Been waiting to be eligible for a COVID vaccine booster in Mass.? If you're 18 or older, now's your chance

All Massachusetts residents 18 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot, Gov. Charlie Baker's office announced Thursday.

Residents can get the shot six months after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or two months since receiving a Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

Booster shots can be accessed at more than 1,000 locations statewide, with appointments now available. For more information, visit mass.gov/COVID19booster.

Residents may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said people can safely take a booster dose different from their original vaccination.

State health officials say residents don't need to provide identification, health insurance documents or their vaccine card to receive a booster.

Massachusetts leads the nation in vaccine administration.

More than 83 percent of residents have received at least one dose and more than 70 percent of residents are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. State officials say more than 800,000 residents have received a COVID booster.

Massachusetts is averaging about 2,144 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from about 1,287 daily two weeks ago.