Massachusetts no longer will provide free COVID testing in the Berkshires. State lawmakers say there needs to be regional equity

Massachusetts no longer will cover free, asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at Berkshire Health Systems sites in Pittsfield, Great Barrington and North Adams, as the state downsizes its Stop the Spread program.
Berkshire Health Systems will continue to provide testing at those locations, hospital spokesperson Michael Leary said in a Monday email, as it has done throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Other testing providers also will continue to operate in the county.
But, the absence of Stop the Spread sites means that everyone going for a test will have to pay through insurance, as they do now, or out of pocket.
The state began opening Stop the Spread sites across the state in July 2020, providing free tests, regardless of insurance, in order to reduce virus spread. The three Berkshire County sites were added to the free testing program in December 2020.
Last week, the state announced that it would discontinue Stop the Spread testing at all but 11 high-volume sites as of April 1. The change comes as case and testing rates have declined dramatically since the omicron surge.
In an effort to ease the transition for communities with discontinued sites, it will provide at-home rapid tests to municipalities, including 1,260 tests for Pittsfield, and nearly 1,100 each for Great Barrington and North Adams.
Berkshire County lawmakers have asked the state to keep at least one Stop the Spread site open in the Berkshires. The county's five state lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders on Friday.
“If closed, Berkshire County residents would be forced to travel to Springfield for free, non-symptomatic testing, which is a 60-90 minute drive depending on where one lives in the county,” lawmakers wrote in the letter.
The change largely will affect people without health insurance, who now will have to pay out of pocket for at-home or lab tests. It also could affect the region's capacity for testing in the event of another surge.
Those with insurance will be able to test, as usual, at Berkshire Health Systems or retail pharmacies. Insurers now also are required to reimburse the costs of up to eight at-home, over-the-counter tests per month.
Getting those free at-home tests through insurance has become easier since the program kicked off, though the process still can be onerous at times. Many insurers, including MassHealth and Blue Cross Blue Shield, allow members to purchase tests at the pharmacy counter of certain retail pharmacies at no-upfront costs. Others, though, require the purchaser to front the cost and file for reimbursement.
Anyone, regardless of insurance, also can receive free at-home testing kits from the federal government through the U.S. Postal Service. A second round of ordering began in early March, which means that anyone can order four additional tests via special.usps.com/testkits.
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to an inquiry Monday about the Stop the Spread sites.
The state said last week that the remaining 11 sites, which include two in Springfield, accounted for nearly 72 percent of Stop the Spread testing from Jan. 20 to Feb. 16. In addition, cases are down 96 percent from the January peak, and Stop the Spread testing volume has decreased by 80 percent since the start of January, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services said.
State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, said the delegation believes that “if the state feels there needs to be Stop the Spread sites anywhere in the state, we should make sure there’s one here.”
“It seems like what they did was, they went to the highest rates of tests without taking into account the other factors,” Farley-Bouvier said, noting that test positivity rates in Berkshire County typically have exceeded the state average.
From Feb. 13 through Feb. 26, the most recent two-week period of state data, test positivity rates in much of Western Massachusetts were well above the state average of 2.3 percent. Berkshire County recorded a 14-day test positivity rate of 3.7 percent, on par with Hampden County, according to state data. Only Barnstable County had a higher positivity rate, at 4.5 percent.
For people paying out of pocket, at-home testing is more accessible financially than lab-based tests. Over-the-counter tests, though less accurate than lab tests, typically cost $10 to $12 each. Also, the state has provided free kits for low-income residents at times.
Berkshire Health Systems would not say how much it charges insurers or individuals for testing. But, major hospitals across the U.S. have priced COVID-19 diagnostic tests at $148, on average, according to an April 2021 report by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The analysis found that nearly half of all charges were $100 to $199, though prices could vary from $20 to more than $1,000, depending on the hospital and the lab used for testing.