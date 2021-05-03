BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects the state will reach its goal of 4.1 million fully vaccinated adults by early June, as the state's focus shifts to reaching every pocket of the commonwealth.
With demand falling for shots, he urged residents on Monday to take advantage of open appointments across the state, at mass vaccination sites, retail pharmacies, community health centers and regional collaboratives.
That includes open appointments and walk-in clinics at all three Berkshire County public vaccination clinics.
"This is obviously a welcome change from a few months ago when demand was exceedingly high and supply was not," said Baker. "If you're someone who's waiting to book your appointment when it's easier to schedule one, this would be a really good time to sign up and get your shot."
Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to discuss progress toward the commonwealth’s goal of vaccinating over four million people and outline plans to pivot to reach people through smaller scale operations focusing on particular communities or populations.
At the same time, the state will wind down several of its mass vaccination sites by the end of June, Baker said.
This next phase of the commonwealth’s vaccine efforts will include:
• Providing all 22 regional collaboratives with doses to fully operate their programs.
• Doubling the state vaccine allocation for our 20 most disproportionately impacted communities.
• Working with the Mass Medical Society to increase access of vaccines with additional primary care providers by mid-May. This effort will require affirming complex storage and scheduling logistics to ensure all doses are put to good use.
• Expanding mobile vaccine clinics in our 20 most disproportionately impacted communities at senior centers, houses of worship and other community-based organizations.
• Working with current providers and community partners to offer new vaccine clinic opportunities.
In December, the state set its goal to vaccinate at least 4.1 million people through a series of phases, starting with health care workers and the most vulnerable populations. Since then, it has stood up over 900 public sites where people can schedule a vaccine appointment.